After 'unusual, strange and in a lot of ways most stressful year,' Husker track team embraces competition

There are few breaks in the life of a college track and field athlete.
Training almost never stops for a year-round schedule that includes indoor competition from January through March and outdoor competition from March through June. The work continues into the summer, and many runners also compete in cross country during the fall.
However, the long layoff since Nebraska competed in last season’s Big Ten indoor championships is unprecedented in NU coach Gary Pepin’s 50-plus years of coaching experience.
“I’ve been coaching for a long, long time and I would say by far this is the most unusual, strange and in a lot of ways most stressful year that I’ve ever had, and it’s not even close,” Pepin said.
The Huskers will return to live competition Saturday against Iowa and Minnesota at the Devaney Sports Center for the team’s first meet in more than 10 months. The long layoff has forced NU’s coaches to increase the competitiveness of team practices, but nothing quite compares to the thrill of a meet.
“The competition is almost like getting ice cream on top of your cherry pie; that’s kind of what it’s all about and that’s supposed to be the fun part,” Pepin said. “So, when you don’t get that competition, it’s tough.”
Although the indoor track season is starting on time, the past few months have hardly been typical for the team. In past years, the entire team would get together in August for a barbecue welcoming new members, and again in December for an intra-squad meet before departing for winter break.
Neither happened this season, and with different event groups practicing separately, some athletes may be still waiting to meet their new teammates. Training has been different, too, with coaches careful to spread out sessions over the day. Lifting has been disrupted, the team can’t eat together and coaches have cut back on seeing athletes in their offices.
“It kind of goes on and on,” Pepin said.
Pepin estimates the team’s progress is about a month behind schedule thanks to the unique circumstances of 2020. In a normal year, most of the track team’s runners would have plenty of racing experience from a cross country season, but no fall season occurred.
Athletes testing positive for COVID-19 or quarantining has been a constant over the past few months, including a teamwide outbreak in October that forced Pepin to suspend practice. Additionally, since the fall semester ended in December, athletes returning home may have been unable to access proper facilities and training equipment.
“You’ve got a big, big break and you’re either getting better, staying the same or getting worse. Most people don’t get better during that period of time, so we’re kind of starting all over again,” Pepin said.
While Saturday’s return to the track will be a welcome one for the Huskers, the meet still will feel different. In the past, track invitationals could include five to 10 participating schools from across the country, but the Big Ten Conference limited its teams to conference-only competition this year.
The atmosphere inside Devaney will be different, too, with no spectators allowed inside. Saturday’s triangular against Minnesota and Iowa will be unlike any season opener in recent memory, but simply being able to compete again is a positive for Pepin.
“The (athletes) have handled it really well, even when it’s been difficult and frustrating for them,” he said. “They’re sticking in there and looking forward to finally having some meets.”