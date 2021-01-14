After 'unusual, strange and in a lot of ways most stressful year,' Husker track team embraces competition

There are few breaks in the life of a college track and field athlete.

Training almost never stops for a year-round schedule that includes indoor competition from January through March and outdoor competition from March through June. The work continues into the summer, and many runners also compete in cross country during the fall.

However, the long layoff since Nebraska competed in last season’s Big Ten indoor championships is unprecedented in NU coach Gary Pepin’s 50-plus years of coaching experience.

“I’ve been coaching for a long, long time and I would say by far this is the most unusual, strange and in a lot of ways most stressful year that I’ve ever had, and it’s not even close,” Pepin said.

The Huskers will return to live competition Saturday against Iowa and Minnesota at the Devaney Sports Center for the team’s first meet in more than 10 months. The long layoff has forced NU’s coaches to increase the competitiveness of team practices, but nothing quite compares to the thrill of a meet.

“The competition is almost like getting ice cream on top of your cherry pie; that’s kind of what it’s all about and that’s supposed to be the fun part,” Pepin said. “So, when you don’t get that competition, it’s tough.”