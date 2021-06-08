After overcoming personal tragedy and injury setbacks, Mikey Hoffer finds his peak with Husker track program

On the Nebraska track and field team, a common mantra is to "peak at the right time of the season," where regular-season meets build up to the best performances at the Big Ten Championships and ensuing postseason events.
Mikey Hoffer took that plan to heart with a pair of record-setting performances that sent him flying into this week’s NCAA outdoor championships, which begin Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon.
During the qualifying meet for the NCAA championships, Hoffer wasn’t on track to qualify in the long jump with one attempt remaining. Incredibly, he rose to the occasion with a jump of 25 feet, 8¼ inches that shattered his previous personal best by more than 10 inches.
“I had one jump left and I told (jumps coach) Dusty Jonas, 'You know what, I'm gonna jump what I need,'" Hoffer said. "Definitely a shocker, for sure, and definitely something you don't see every day. But you know, let's try and get another 10 inches next week."
Hoffer followed up that effort with another PR two days later with a high jump of 7-2¼ that qualified him for a second event in Eugene. Hoffer’s pair of PRs were even more impressive considering the work it took him to get to that point.
During Hoffer’s freshman season in 2019, he struggled with tendinopathy, a breakdown of the connecting muscle tissues to the knee. It held him out of competitions, and when he was healthy enough to compete, the pain made progress difficult. After multiple procedures and months of rehab, Hoffer successfully managed to rehab his knee during the canceled 2020 outdoor season.
He's been healthy throughout this season, something that Hoffer doesn’t take for granted.
“After being away from it for so long, I just cherished being able to train and compete with my teammates, and I think that the beauty in all of this is that you realize how much you love it and how much you want to be there,” Hoffer said.
Still, knee pain is far from the biggest setback Hoffer has faced during his track career. As a junior at Shawnee Heights High School in Kansas, his club track coach, Lance Lenard, died in a head-on car collision just 10 days after he coached Hoffer to a title at junior nationals.
Six months after that, Hoffer’s mother, Shirley Stubbs, passed away from cancer. Hoffer’s life changed forever when he moved in with his grandparents, but the tragedies only furthered the motivation for his track career. He channeled the passion for track that Lenard had instilled in him, and he turned to faith in God to keep his mother with him.
“I still feel her presence every day,” Hoffer said. “I do it for them more than myself, because I know that they see the beauty in hard work and overcoming the odds. And I just want to make sure I make them proud and keep moving forward.”
The track became a "safe haven" for Hoffer during these times, and his hard work paid off as he won Kansas state titles in high jump, long jump and triple jump during his senior year in 2018.
“That period in my life was a time where I really had to grow up,” Hoffer said. “It was super-hard getting through those things, but it just made me realize the beauty in life and the people we have around you.”
Hoffer’s closest allies in college have been his teammates in the high jump and his coach, Jonas, who has supported him every step of the way. Five of Nebraska’s 10 qualifiers for the NCAA championships are coached by Jonas, with Mayson Conner also qualifying for the high jump along with Joey Daniels, Darius Luff and Luke Siedhoff in the 110-meter hurdles.
The other Huskers participating in the NCAA championships are Maddie Harris and Mirta Kulisic (javelin), Judi Jones (3,000 steeplechase), Burger Lambrechts (shot put) and Dais Malebana (1,500).
With construction beginning on Nebraska football’s new practice facility, the Huskers haven’t even been able to train on their home track. Nearby Nebraska Wesleyan has allowed Nebraska to use its track, which Jonas is grateful for.
Despite this inconvenience, Hoffer has remained positive and supportive, something his teammates have grown to count on.
“I've got a lot of really good people that I have been fortunate enough to coach, but you're not going to find too many, if any, that are as hard-working or as good of a human being as Mikey Hoffer,” Jonas said. “I don't know a person on planet Earth that can talk to that kid and not come away from the conversation loving him to death.”
As Nebraska’s 10 qualifiers begin national championship action on Wednesday, Hoffer feels prepared for the biggest meet of his career. He’s been focusing on consistency in his jumps and relaxing mentally, and if Hoffer can master those skills this week, the sky could be the limit.
“I've never been more ready mentally,” Hoffer said. “I think I'm just ready to finally show what I'm capable of and compete at the highest stage and see what happens. I'm ready to put it to work and do what I can.”