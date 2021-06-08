After overcoming personal tragedy and injury setbacks, Mikey Hoffer finds his peak with Husker track program

He's been healthy throughout this season, something that Hoffer doesn’t take for granted.

“After being away from it for so long, I just cherished being able to train and compete with my teammates, and I think that the beauty in all of this is that you realize how much you love it and how much you want to be there,” Hoffer said.

Still, knee pain is far from the biggest setback Hoffer has faced during his track career. As a junior at Shawnee Heights High School in Kansas, his club track coach, Lance Lenard, died in a head-on car collision just 10 days after he coached Hoffer to a title at junior nationals.

Six months after that, Hoffer’s mother, Shirley Stubbs, passed away from cancer. Hoffer’s life changed forever when he moved in with his grandparents, but the tragedies only furthered the motivation for his track career. He channeled the passion for track that Lenard had instilled in him, and he turned to faith in God to keep his mother with him.

“I still feel her presence every day,” Hoffer said. “I do it for them more than myself, because I know that they see the beauty in hard work and overcoming the odds. And I just want to make sure I make them proud and keep moving forward.”