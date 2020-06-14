After one really successful track season Brent Wetovick leaves to be a rancher

But the good season wasn’t enough to keep him in Lincoln. And actually he thinks if he wouldn’t have been successful, it may have pushed him to come back, because that would have meant he didn’t put everything he had into the season.

“But I know that I gave it my all, so I can walk away from it now knowing that I gave it my all,” Wetovick said. “And that to me means more than about anything, to be able to hang the spikes up on the wall and know that I gave everything I could to that sport.”

Running college track was something Wetovick had thought about since eighth grade, and there was no other jersey he wanted to wear but Nebraska's.

He really enjoyed the season, and was happy that he stayed healthy. And in what ended up being his last meet, because the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the outdoor season, he won the Big Ten title in the 600.

The best feeling about winning the Big Ten title, Wetovick said, was everybody in his hometown congratulating him.