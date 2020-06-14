After one really successful track season Brent Wetovick leaves to be a rancher

One of the better seasons recently for an athlete on the Nebraska track team wasn’t enough to keep Brent Wetovick from leaving after just one year to get a start on the next phase of his life.
So after one very successful season at Nebraska, Wetovick is leaving behind college track, with the pull of moving back to his hometown of Fullerton in central Nebraska and getting serious about his goal of being a rancher.
Now Wetovick spends his days working on his family's ranch and building his herd of cattle.
Wetovick came to Nebraska last fall, and found quick success during the indoor track season. During his first college track meet in January, he won his first two races, in the 800 meters and on a distance medley relay team. The next week he won another race in the 600, and he just kept winning.
He competed in the 600 meters three times and won them all, including against an experienced field of runners at the Big Ten championship. He’s ranked No. 8 all-time at Nebraska in the 600 (1 minute, 18.18 seconds).
Wetovick ran in nine races as a freshman and won eight of them. He won three titles in the 600 meters, a pair of 800-meter titles, was on two winning 4x400-meter relay teams and ran a leg in a winning distance medley relay.
After the indoor season ended, Wetovick was named Big Ten indoor freshman of the year in a vote of the league coaches.
But the good season wasn’t enough to keep him in Lincoln. And actually he thinks if he wouldn’t have been successful, it may have pushed him to come back, because that would have meant he didn’t put everything he had into the season.
“But I know that I gave it my all, so I can walk away from it now knowing that I gave it my all,” Wetovick said. “And that to me means more than about anything, to be able to hang the spikes up on the wall and know that I gave everything I could to that sport.”
Running college track was something Wetovick had thought about since eighth grade, and there was no other jersey he wanted to wear but Nebraska's.
He really enjoyed the season, and was happy that he stayed healthy. And in what ended up being his last meet, because the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the outdoor season, he won the Big Ten title in the 600.
The best feeling about winning the Big Ten title, Wetovick said, was everybody in his hometown congratulating him.
“I was never in it for myself,” he said. “I think if I was running for only me, I don’t think I could have accomplished what I did. There is a ton of pain that goes into a season like that, and I know I would have broke down at some point if I was running for myself. It had to be for my hometown and my family and my last name and my former coaches and my current coaches. It had to be for those guys.”
Soon after the season ended, Wetovick was back on the ranch, which is located in the hills about five miles northeast of Fullerton.
“I just work on my family’s ranch here. I’ve grown my herd since the end of college to about 50 head now,” Wetovick said. “I’m focusing on red angus cattle here.”
Since about eighth grade Wetovick has put a lot of time and energy into running. But track was never going to be in his long-term plans, and he wants to start working on those now.
“I just want to keep ranching here with my older brothers and my dad and just keep building my herd,” Wetovick said. “And eventually have my own couple hundred head of my own and a place out here in the country and just keep building and eventually have my own ranch that I can run with my brothers. Or maybe not my own ranch, but a good piece of this one maybe. Just keep building and see where it takes me. Almost the same way that I did in track."
Wetovick enjoys the ranching lifestyle. He likes that he gets to do something new each day.
“I love it out here,” he said. “It’s beautiful. It’s just a good, clean life. And I think hard work soothes the soul.”
