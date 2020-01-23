After learning event with homemade implement, thrower from Brazil having quick success with Nebraska track team

Two years ago, both the 35-pound weight throw event in track and Nebraska were foreign to Alencar Pereira.

Now Pereira is having quick success in the event in college. In his first meet with the Huskers last week, the sophomore transfer from Brazil had a throw of 68 feet, ½ inch during the Graduate Classic.

That was a personal-best by more than 3 feet, and the No. 3 mark in school history. The indoor season is just getting started, but Pereira ranks 16th nationally in the event.

And the weight throw isn’t even his main event. The hammer throw is what Pereira really likes, but that’s an event only for outdoor track. The weight throw is the event in indoor track most comparable to the hammer throw.

In Brazil there wasn’t indoor track, so Pereira hadn’t competed in the weight throw before he was on the track team at Barton Community College in Kansas last year.

“Brazil is a warm place, so we don’t have that kind of stuff there,” Pereira said.

When Nebraska was recruiting Pereira, he got his first introduction to indoor track and the weight throw from Nebraska throws coach Scott Cappos.