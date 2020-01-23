After learning event with homemade implement, thrower from Brazil having quick success with Nebraska track team

Two years ago, both the 35-pound weight throw event in track and Nebraska were foreign to Alencar Pereira.
Now Pereira is having quick success in the event in college. In his first meet with the Huskers last week, the sophomore transfer from Brazil had a throw of 68 feet, ½ inch during the Graduate Classic.
That was a personal-best by more than 3 feet, and the No. 3 mark in school history. The indoor season is just getting started, but Pereira ranks 16th nationally in the event.
And the weight throw isn’t even his main event. The hammer throw is what Pereira really likes, but that’s an event only for outdoor track. The weight throw is the event in indoor track most comparable to the hammer throw.
In Brazil there wasn’t indoor track, so Pereira hadn’t competed in the weight throw before he was on the track team at Barton Community College in Kansas last year.
“Brazil is a warm place, so we don’t have that kind of stuff there,” Pereira said.
When Nebraska was recruiting Pereira, he got his first introduction to indoor track and the weight throw from Nebraska throws coach Scott Cappos.
“When we were recruiting him, we kind of told him about the weight throw, and we sent him some videos,” Cappos said. “And so he actually made his own (implement) out of concrete. So he got a handle and he attached it to basically a hunk of concrete that was 42 pounds, because he wasn’t quite sure how heavy it was. So he trained with that for a month or two before he came to the United States.”
Pereira is surprised by how well he’s done in the event.
“Actually the weight throw, I’m not really good at that because I’m not really strong,” Pereira said. “I’m much better in the hammer throw, but I need to compete in it, so we’re going to see.”
Pereira could be a key point scorer for the Huskers in both indoor and outdoor track. And his recruiting story may end up being a great one because Nebraska was one of just two colleges that recruited him.
The Nebraska coaches saw that Pereira was doing well in some meets in Brazil. Nebraska volunteer coach Chris Daniels speaks Portuguese, so he was able to talk to some coaches in Brazil to begin the recruiting process.
“We made a connection, and we just kind of went for it,” Cappos said.
Pereira began college at Barton so he could improve his English and meet requirements to attend UNL. He also had a good year in track. During the indoor season he placed third at the national meet in the weight throw. And during the outdoor season he was the junior college national champion and junior college record holder in the hammer throw with a mark of 230-4.
Pereira’s personal record in the hammer throw is already better than Nebraska's school record of 222-7.
Growing up in Sao Jose do Rio Presto, Brazil, a city of about 450,000 residents, Pereira played many sports.
“My daddy was a soccer player, but when he was 12 years old he started to work,” Pereira said. “He got a job because of his situation. He always wanted to be an athlete, so because of that he said, ‘You guys can try to be an athlete.’ So I started with basketball, and after that I tried handball and pingpong.
“And after that he said there is track here in our city and we can just go there and try it. So I did shot put, discus throw, javelin throw, 100 meters, triple jump. I tried everything, and everything was really bad. So the last event was the hammer throw. So I started the hammer throw and practiced it for one year and I competed in my first competition, and I won the competition, and I didn’t stop. I just kept doing my stuff.”
