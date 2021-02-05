After last season's 'bitter pill to swallow,' NU's Zach Podraza primed for grand senior season

The decathlon is not a track and field event for the faint of heart.
With 10 events spread over multiple days of competition — and only 30 minutes of rest between each round — it’s truly a grind for athletes to get through. Nebraska senior Zach Podraza has never backed down from that challenge. He embraces it instead.
“Half the battle is just finishing,” Podraza said. “Not everyone that enters the meet finishes because that’s the nature of the event; it takes a toll on your body.”
Podraza prefers the outdoor decathlon so he can compete in his favorite event, the javelin, but his performance at last weekend’s Big Ten multi-meet at Illinois showed he’s a skilled competitor in the seven-event heptathlon, too.
While the San Diego native had won decathlon titles in the past, he rounded up a total of 5,130 points over the weekend to claim the event by more than 200 points last Saturday. He finished first in the pole vault at 15 feet, 5 inches, and placed second in the 60-meter run, 60 hurdles and high jump.
After a nearly yearlong break from competition due to COVID-19 and a tear in his shoulder’s labrum, simply returning to the track for a full heptathlon was a highlight.
“It was nice to put together a whole heptathlon and be able to compete again,” Podraza said. “I didn’t want to take that opportunity again for granted and wanted to have fun with it.”
Now that his shoulder is fully healed, Podraza is focusing on accomplishing new goals for the first time. He’s never medaled at the Big Ten Championships but hopes it could come this year. An even larger goal is to qualify for the NCAA indoor or outdoor championships, and that has been on Podraza’s mind for almost two years.
He had one of the best performances of his career at the Texas Relays in March 2019 when event wins in the pole vault and javelin led him to a sixth-place finish. Podraza’s overall decathlon performance ranked 28th in the country in 2019, but it wasn’t the top-16 finish he needed to qualify for nationals.
“That was a tough pill to swallow, and that’s kind of what’s been fueling me because I was five points away from getting top 10 all-time at Nebraska,” Podraza said. “Everything was right there, and I was so close to going to that next level.”
With the outdoor season’s cancellation in 2020, Podraza is now a fifth-year senior and he’s planning on returning for a sixth season to keep pushing himself, and perhaps qualify for nationals as well.
“That’s an event (heptathlon) where you can see tremendous improvement, and it often just takes time and staying healthy,” Nebraska head coach Gary Pepin said. “He’s really improved a lot and he’s a hard worker.”
The Huskers will be back at the Devaney Sports Center on Saturday to host Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota in the Husker Quad. Podraza is trying to time his peak with the Big Ten Championships that are less than a month away, and each time he gets on the track it’s just another piece of his self-improvement puzzle.
“It’s a long process and it’s a tough process, but it’s kind of cool how it all pans out,” Podraza said. “The longer I can do that, the more I can improve, and that’s what I want.”
