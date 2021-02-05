After last season's 'bitter pill to swallow,' NU's Zach Podraza primed for grand senior season

“It was nice to put together a whole heptathlon and be able to compete again,” Podraza said. “I didn’t want to take that opportunity again for granted and wanted to have fun with it.”

Now that his shoulder is fully healed, Podraza is focusing on accomplishing new goals for the first time. He’s never medaled at the Big Ten Championships but hopes it could come this year. An even larger goal is to qualify for the NCAA indoor or outdoor championships, and that has been on Podraza’s mind for almost two years.

He had one of the best performances of his career at the Texas Relays in March 2019 when event wins in the pole vault and javelin led him to a sixth-place finish. Podraza’s overall decathlon performance ranked 28th in the country in 2019, but it wasn’t the top-16 finish he needed to qualify for nationals.

“That was a tough pill to swallow, and that’s kind of what’s been fueling me because I was five points away from getting top 10 all-time at Nebraska,” Podraza said. “Everything was right there, and I was so close to going to that next level.”

With the outdoor season’s cancellation in 2020, Podraza is now a fifth-year senior and he’s planning on returning for a sixth season to keep pushing himself, and perhaps qualify for nationals as well.