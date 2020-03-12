After first deciding against being a thrower, Nebraska's Insingo has reached NCAA championship meet

Kristina Insingo has been on a different timeline than some college track athletes, but she’s reached a great ending as one of the athletes who earned the opportunity to compete at the NCAA Indoor Championships.
The fifth-year senior on the Nebraska women’s track team will compete at a national championship meet for the first time this weekend. She’ll compete in the shot put on Friday evening in Albuquerque, New Mexico. There isn’t a qualifying meet for the indoor championship, so Insingo earned her spot in the field by being ranked in the top 16 of the season charts in the event. She’s seeded 15th with a season-best throw of 55 feet.
Insingo did not start doing track until she was a sophomore in high school in Floral Park, New York, and didn’t get her offer from Nebraska until late during her senior year.
But she’s at her best now. She won four shot put titles during the indoor season, and improved her indoor personal best by a remarkable 4 feet, 2 inches this year.
Insingo didn’t have any major college track offers until Nebraska assistant coach Matt Martin found Insingo while he was at a high school indoor meet in New York City to recruit a different athlete.
“Matt Martin was looking at somebody in New York,” Insingo said. “I had PR that day and he came over and was like, ‘Hey, do you want to come on a visit to Nebraska?’ And I was like, ‘Sure.’ And then I turned around and Googled on my phone where Nebraska was.
“I just got a really good opportunity to come out and check it out and I fell in with love it. I love it here. It feels like a second home. It’s really cool. It’s a really cool experience, and it really brought me out of my shell and made me the person I am today. I’m a lot more confident.”
Insingo’s father, Vincenzo, was a college track athlete in the throwing events at St. John’s. She didn’t want to be a thrower because of how others may look at her, but track ended up being a blessing in her life.
“He’s always wanted me to throw and I never really wanted to because of my image and stuff,” Insingo said. “I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do, and I didn’t want to be in a sport that was like, ‘Oh, big, strong woman.’ Let’s make something that brings more attention to my size, because I wasn’t really comfortable with myself yet. So I finally just decided to go out.”
With her dad coaching her, Insingo got really good at the sport quickly, winning meets and throwing way past the competition. Track also benefited her in other ways.
“It helped me get more confidence in myself. More self-love,” Insingo said. “I’ve found the sport to be helpful in my personal character development, as well as my social development, because the community of track is really busy and fun and there is so many people to talk to. I owe it all to (my dad), because without him I wouldn’t be this.”
Insingo wasn’t on Nebraska’s all-time top 10 list entering the season. But she made the list at No. 7 during Nebraska’s third home meet, and then moved up to her current spot of No. 4.
“That’s been my ultimate goal since I came here is just making that list, and now that I’m on it, I’m part of that legacy,” Insingo said.
The Nebraska men’s team has three athletes competing in four events at nationals. Alencar Pereira, a first-year Husker from Brazil, is seeded 10th in the weight throw, and Burger Lambrechts is 11th in the shot put. George Kusche is 11th in the mile and 15th in the 3,000 meters.
Nebraska's men and women combined to qualify for five events at the NCAA meet.
