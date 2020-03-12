After first deciding against being a thrower, Nebraska's Insingo has reached NCAA championship meet

“I just got a really good opportunity to come out and check it out and I fell in with love it. I love it here. It feels like a second home. It’s really cool. It’s a really cool experience, and it really brought me out of my shell and made me the person I am today. I’m a lot more confident.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Insingo’s father, Vincenzo, was a college track athlete in the throwing events at St. John’s. She didn’t want to be a thrower because of how others may look at her, but track ended up being a blessing in her life.

“He’s always wanted me to throw and I never really wanted to because of my image and stuff,” Insingo said. “I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do, and I didn’t want to be in a sport that was like, ‘Oh, big, strong woman.’ Let’s make something that brings more attention to my size, because I wasn’t really comfortable with myself yet. So I finally just decided to go out.”

With her dad coaching her, Insingo got really good at the sport quickly, winning meets and throwing way past the competition. Track also benefited her in other ways.