HUSKER BOWLING

After dropping first match, No. 2 Husker bowlers bounce back to stay alive in NCAA regional

Nebraska's hopes of winning back-to-back national bowling championships were nearly dashed during the first day of NCAA regional competition.

The No. 2 Huskers were upset by Wilmington in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament before staying alive with a 3-2 win against No. 16 Sacred Heart on Friday in Rochester, New York.

Against Sacred Heart, NU earned a point by winning the traditional-style match and took a 2-0 lead by winning a baker-style match, 1,016-976. But Sacred Heart won the next points to force a winner-take-all fifth game.

In the fifth game, NU's Alexis Buchert stepped in to throw the last ball and help the Huskers prevail 205-191.

Nebraska, which entered the weekend as the regional's No. 1 seed, must win three matches Saturday to advance to the NCAA championships in Columbus, Ohio.

The Huskers will see Wilmington again at 9 a.m. Saturday. The winner will need to beat Fairleigh Dickinson twice.

Nebraska bowling logo 2014
