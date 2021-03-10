After a 'storybook-like' rise at Big Tens, NCAAs are just bonus points for Husker shot-putter Lambrechts

Burger Lambrechts’ path to a Big Ten title began three years ago during his first Big Ten Championships as a freshman.

In that 2018 meet held at Geneva, Ohio, Lambrechts unperformed and walked away feeling disappointed with his 10th-place finish in the shot put. As a sophomore, he improved to fourth, and in last year’s Big Ten meet, Lambrechts finished second.

When he returned to Geneva three years later, Lambrechts knew it was his time. The junior threw a whopping 67 feet, 4¾ inches to win the shot put by over 2 feet. That mark ranks fifth in the country this season and second all-time at Nebraska.

“It was actually the same venue that three years earlier I didn’t throw very well, so it was nice getting my title finally at the same place," Lambrechts said. "It was kind of storybook-like."

Not only did Lambrechts win a Big Ten title, but he also broke an important benchmark he’d been looking forward to for years — the 20-meter mark. As a South Africa native, Lambrechts has long held a dream of making the Olympic team, and his first goal to conquer was 20 meters.