A 'speechless' 64 leads NU's Kate Smith to school's first individual conference golf championship since 2003

Her fifth birdie of the day came on No. 11, and after pars on Nos. 12 and 13, Smith recorded back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th holes, which moved her to 7-under for the round.

Smith put the cherry on top with a birdie at No. 18 to finish with a 9-under 207 for the tournament, three strokes ahead of runner-up Irene Kim of Northwestern. Kim shot a 67 in the final round.

NU, meanwhile, fired an 858 for the three-day tournament to finish five strokes behind the Spartans.

The Huskers entered the tournament ranked No. 55 nationally in scoring, and behind six other Big Ten teams.

"This was an unbelievable performance by this team," Johnson said. "This group has been committed to learning all year. We've stayed positive and focused with our goal of playing our best golf at the end of the year. Today, we stayed disciplined with our course management. We took advantage of a strong ball-striking week and grounded when necessary."

Graduate transfer Alice Duan placed 11th, marking the third-best finish by a Husker golfer in Big Ten tournament history, trailing Smith and Maddie Sheils' third-place showing in 2012.

Beatrice graduate Kirsten Baete was 16th and Elkhorn South grad Megan Whittaker was 18th.

