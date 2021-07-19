A look at the 7 current and former Huskers set to compete in the Tokyo Olympics

Seven past and present Nebraska athletes are gearing up for the 2020 Olympics.

Five of the Olympians are former Huskers. It's the 10th consecutive Olympics with at least seven athletes from NU.

Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes are on the U.S. volleyball team, which won a bronze medal in 2016 and silver in 2012. Larson is seeking to become the sixth Husker to earn three Olympic medals. The Americans are ranked No. 1 in the world after winning the FIVB Volleyball Nations title last month.

Amber (Parkinson) Neben will be the oldest former Husker to compete in the Games. Neben, 46, will represent the Americans in road cycling.

Sarah Pavan will compete in beach volleyball for Canada. Pavan and her teammate Melissa Humana-Paredes were the 2019 world champions and are No. 1 in the FIVB Olympic Ranking for women’s beach volleyball.

Beatriz Padron, an incoming freshman, will take the pool deck as Costa Rica's lone female swimmer and compete in the 200-meter freestyle. Padron, 18, is the youngest Husker to compete in the Olympics since 1996.

Keisei Tominaga, who will join the Nebraska men's basketball team for the coming season, will play for Japan in 3-on-3 basketball.