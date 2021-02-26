A look at how a virtual rifle meet works as Nebraska gears up for conference event

Nebraska has already qualified for the NCAA Championships in March. Now, the Huskers turn their sights to the Great American Rifle Conference meet Saturday and Sunday.

Nebraska will stay at the Nebraska Rifle Range, with all the GARC teams competing virtually, something the Huskers are attuned to after competing in a few virtual meets over the course of the season.

"We kind of started behind other teams, but the nice thing was we still got to compete that was virtual," Nebraska head coach Rachel Martin said. "Obviously it's not the same as a shoulder-to-shoulder match every other year, but in a year where everything is very uncertain and very difficult, it was nice for our athletes to be able to have an opportunity to not only test the skills they have been working on but also just have that experience as a team in competition. I think that's the most fun part of being an athlete."

The nine GARC teams each shoot at their own site and all are able to see the other teams' electronic targets to know the shots they need to make. Nebraska finished fourth at the GARC Championships last season.