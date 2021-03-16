 Skip to main content
A long time coming, Kate Smith captures first title to lead Husker women to New Orleans triumph
A long time coming, Kate Smith captures first title to lead Husker women to New Orleans triumph

Kate Smith

Kate Smith drives the ball during the 2019 season. 

 SCOTT BRUHN, Nebraska Athletic Communications

Nebraska's Kate Smith shot a 70 in the final round Tuesday to win the individual title and lead the Huskers to the Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate championship in New Orleans.

The victory is the senior's first of her college career. Smith's 2-under 70 put her at 1-under 215 for the event's three rounds to hold off Tulane's Carlota Palacios, who shot a 64 to finish one shot back.

"This win for Kate was a long time coming," Nebraska coach Lisa Johnson said in a news release. "She made some clutch birdies early in her round on some tough holes. Kate maintained great composure coming down the stretch. We are all so proud of her."

The Huskers were two shots down going into Tuesday and responded with their best round of the 13-team tournament, shooting a 288 to finish at 884, seven shots ahead of Texas State. Kirsten Baete finished fourth, Michaela Vavrova tied for 20th, and Lindsay Thiele and Alice Duan tied for 23rd.

The Huskers next play at the Indiana Spring Invitational on April 17-18 in Bloomington.

Kate Smith

Smith

 NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
