5 years after his college career ended, Levi Gipson can still hang with the youngsters on the college track

It’s been 5½ years since Levi Gipson raced in his final meet as a member of the Nebraska track team at the 2016 NCAA outdoor championships.

He’s 28 years old.

But he’s still racing against college athletes in a few meets each year as an unattached athlete not competing as part of a team.

“It kind of sounds old when you think of it in relation to college athletes, but then you look at like LeBron James and then you’re like, ‘I’m not that old,'” Gipson said.

Lebron is 37. And there are Olympic track athletes who compete in their 30s.

The difference is that Gipson isn’t a professional athlete and doesn’t have the time or resources that pros do.

After working a full day for sports equipment company Aryse, and as a personal trainer and wellness coach, the Lincoln Christian graduate heads to the indoor track on the UNL campus a few times each week and gets in a one-hour workout by himself. He also lifts weights a few times per week. Then he commutes from Lincoln back to his home in Omaha.

And then a few times a year on the weekends he races against athletes in their teens and 20s who train more than 15 hours each week.

But Gipson can still hang with, and beat, many college athletes. During a Nebraska meet two weeks ago, Gipson won his heat in the 600 meters and finished second overall in a time of 1 minute, 21.4 seconds.

In 2020, he won the 600 at one of Nebraska’s early-season meets in a field that included two Husker athletes.

Now he runs for something fun to do and as a source of fitness.

When he was in college there were some former athletes who would run in meets, but that’s not something he had planned to do. But after one year off he was back.

“I think I was at a Husker wrestling meet, and those guys have just so much fire and passion, and I think it just hit me that I wanted that,” Gipson said. “I want that competitive drive, and I don’t want to give that up. I’m still fairly young and fit.”

Something else Gipson appreciates is that his wife, Krista, can see him compete and the joy that the sport brings him. They didn’t meet until he was done with college track.

“I looked up in the stands before my race and was like, ‘That’s kind of cool, my wife is watching me run,’” Gipson said.

Former college athletes are usually able to compete in a few meets each season.

Angee Henry, who competed for Nebraska in the late ’90s and won a national championship in the long jump, won the 200 meters at a recent meet.

On Saturday during the second day of Adidas Classic at the Devaney Sports Center, Gipson will race in the 600 at about 2:40 p.m.

His annual goal is to try and go under 1:20 in the 600 meters (his best during college was 1:17).

His former teammates joke with him about still racing.

“It’s funny,” Gipson said. “But it’s like, ‘Hey, guys, we were All-Americans, let’s just try to keep our fitness up. Let’s not just go into retirement so hard.’”

Gipson likes that he’s able to both encourage and push the current Huskers. He’s hoping to build more of a connection between current and former Huskers in track, just like he sees with former football players at the school.

He says it’s “pretty fun” that he can still keep up with some of the college kids.

“I just have a lot of gratitude,” Gipson said. “I think God every time. I generally thank him. I’m like, ‘That was fun.’ I know that sounds crazy to say it’s fun to run a 600.”

During a meet earlier this season when Gipson was introduced prior to his race, the announcer listed some of his many accomplishments while at Nebraska, which include being the Big Ten champion in the 600 as a sophomore in 2014 and being on a relay team that still holds the school record.

That big introduction seems kind of weird nowadays.

“It’s really cool to think back, but at the same time, you’re like, ‘Ah, I am not that same person,’” Gipson said. “If they’re expecting some dude who is going to break some world records, that’s not me. It’s weird to hear them say, ‘In 2013.”

For Gipson, he says his biggest accomplishment was being on 4x400 relay teams that reached the NCAA championships eight times — four each in indoors and outdoors. In 2015 his relay finished second at the NCAA indoor meet.

During high school, Gipson remembers how sometimes people avoided trying to be on the 4x400 relay. But at Nebraska, it was a big deal.

“People wanted to be on the relay at Nebraska because you knew you had a great opportunity to go to nationals and be an All-American,” he said. “Accomplishing anything with a team is just better.”

