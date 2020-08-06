You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker golfer Smith wins opening match at U.S. Women's Amateur
View Comments
topical

Husker golfer Smith wins opening match at U.S. Women's Amateur

{{featured_button_text}}
Kate Smith

Kate Smith drives the ball during the 2019 season. 

 SCOTT BRUHN, Nebraska Athletic Communications

Three down after six holes, Nebraska women's golfer Kate Smith rallied to beat Louise Yu 2 & 1 Thursday in the first round of match play at the U.S. Women's Amateur.

Smith, the No. 15 seed in the 64-player bracket, will face the No. 47 seed, Tyler Akabane, in Friday morning's second round.

Akabane, who will be a sophomore at UCLA this fall, had an accomplished junior career, qualifying for the 2017 and 2019 U.S. Women's Opens and three U.S. Women's Amateurs before starting college.

Smith has been pretty good, too, and needed all of her talents Thursday.

Yu, who will be a senior at Vanderbilt, won four of five holes early in the round to take a 3-up lead through six.

She wouldn't win another hole. Smith won the seventh and ninth holes to close the gap, squared the match with a birdie at the 14th, then took the lead with another birdie at the 15th. Smith made yet another birdie at the 17th hole to close out the match.

Television coverage of the round of 32 matches will air on the Golf Channel starting at noon central time Friday.

Should Smith advance, she would play in the round of 16 beginning Friday afternoon.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News