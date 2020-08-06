Husker golfer Smith wins opening match at U.S. Women's Amateur

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three down after six holes, Nebraska women's golfer Kate Smith rallied to beat Louise Yu 2 & 1 Thursday in the first round of match play at the U.S. Women's Amateur.

Smith, the No. 15 seed in the 64-player bracket, will face the No. 47 seed, Tyler Akabane, in Friday morning's second round.

Akabane, who will be a sophomore at UCLA this fall, had an accomplished junior career, qualifying for the 2017 and 2019 U.S. Women's Opens and three U.S. Women's Amateurs before starting college.

Huskers Thiele, Hansen lead at Nebraska Women's Amateur; NU golfer Smith starts strong at U.S. Women's Am The color red made an imprint on the opening day of the tournament, highlighted by a pair of Huskers shooting below par to lead the way.

Smith has been pretty good, too, and needed all of her talents Thursday.

Yu, who will be a senior at Vanderbilt, won four of five holes early in the round to take a 3-up lead through six.

She wouldn't win another hole. Smith won the seventh and ninth holes to close the gap, squared the match with a birdie at the 14th, then took the lead with another birdie at the 15th. Smith made yet another birdie at the 17th hole to close out the match.

Television coverage of the round of 32 matches will air on the Golf Channel starting at noon central time Friday.

Should Smith advance, she would play in the round of 16 beginning Friday afternoon.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.