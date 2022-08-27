Husker fans cheer on Nebraska football from 4,000 miles away

More than 4,000 miles away from the Husker's season opener in Ireland, fans gathered at McKinney’s Irish Pub to watch Nebraska take on Northwestern, filling the pub, and the larger Haymarket area, to the brim to cheer on Big Red.

"We opened at 9 a.m. and were at capacity by 9:30 a.m.," said Nathan Stewart, a manager at McKinney's. "It's a regular home game atmosphere. We expected it to be busy, but that was a lot."

Five minutes after kickoff, the pub erupted in cheers as the Huskers started off strong, scoring the first touchdown of the game.

"It's nice to see the enthusiasm back that was missing at the end of last season," Stewart said. "You could see people were defeated, were over the season. [Now,] I'm seeing faces in here I don't normally see, who want to try Irish food, want to try Irish drinks because they're embracing Nebraska being in Ireland."

Mark Campbell, who immigrated from Dublin, Ireland to Nebraska in 2013, thought it was heartwarming to see.

"We have the perspective of both sides," Campbell said. "We've seen the Nebraska way and now Nebraska can see our way. It's crazy that, of all the places in the world, that Dublin would now have an affiliation with Lincoln. We didn't know what Nebraska was before moving here, and now the whole country knows."

Upstairs, a large group of alums from Norfolk and Stanton took over the space.

"A quarter of us have Irish in them, but we're all Irish today," Lisa Walters said. "We couldn't go to Ireland, but we wanted to be a part of the game and the culture and we thought an Irish pub in Lincoln was as close as we could get."

"It feels like the 90s again," Stephanie Schellpeper added after the Huskers scored their first touchdown. "Because we're actually playing well."

Although early in the game, the group was confident in the team's ability.

"Of course Nebraska's going to win," Jay Wolf said, despite Northwestern's three point lead at halftime. "The question is 'By how much?'. We have a new coach and new players - it's a whole new team out there."

The energy was tangible throughout the building. Husker fans exclaimed in unison for each touchdown, pass and fumble.