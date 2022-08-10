 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Husker fans: Are you traveling to Ireland to watch Nebraska? Let us know

The Nebraska football team will face off against Northwestern in Ireland at the end of the month for its season opener. 

The Lincoln Journal Star wants to hear from Huskers fans who are stamping their passports and heading to the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Organizers said they were confident that 10,000 Husker fans would make the overseas trip for the Aug. 27 game, and that the 47,500-seat stadium would be 75% full for the game. 

Have you bought a ticket for the Huskers' game in Ireland? Tell us where you'll be traveling from by clicking here or in the Google form below. 

All or part of your responses may be published in the Lincoln Journal Star or at JournalStar.com. A reporter may be in contact with you. 

