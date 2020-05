× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel break down what has turned out to be a busy couple of weeks in the world of Nebraska football.

Noah Vedral is off to Rutgers, Heinrich Haarberg is the first in-state quarterback commit for the Huskers in some time and head coach Scott Frost talked through the latest coronavirus pandemic-related updates earlier this week.

Plus, Sipple has a scouting report on new Husker hoops commit Eduardo Andre.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0