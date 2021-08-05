 Skip to main content
Husker Extra Podcast: Recapping the first week of camp and sizing up the early buzz on Adrian Martinez
Husker Extra Podcast: Recapping the first week of camp and sizing up the early buzz on Adrian Martinez

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett ring in the big No. 200 with a recap of a busy first week of preseason camp for the Nebraska football program. So far, QB Adrian Martinez has received glowing reviews and a couple of in-state inside linebackers (and a local wide receiver) are considered potential breakout candidates.

That, plus the health of the running back room and some thoughts on where special teams battles stand currently and more.

Watch here: 

Listen here: 

