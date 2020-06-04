Husker Extra Podcast: Huskers begin returning to campus; student-athletes taking on important issues; recruiting updates
Husker Extra Podcast: Huskers begin returning to campus; student-athletes taking on important issues; recruiting updates

Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett discuss Nebraska football's return to voluntary workouts this week, with basketball soon to follow. They also discuss what they've seen from student-athletes stepping forward and using their platforms to talk about important problems like racial discrimination and more generally the demonstrations that have taken place in recent days around the country and in Lincoln.

In addition, some recruiting updates, including the latest on Omar Manning and and a late 2020 NU football target.

