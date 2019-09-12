Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly look at the state of Nebraska football. Each week on the Husker Extra Podcast, Parker, Steve and Chris will discuss an important topic heading into that week's game, and that discussion will appear in the Journal Star's Husker Extra section on the day before gameday.
What has surprised you the most through Nebraska's first two games?
Chris: Probably that Nebraska’s offensive line hasn’t been better.
Steve: Interesting. That’s where I was going.
Chris: It’s surprising in the sense that Nebraska ran the ball well last year, but it’s not surprising when you look at the personnel on the offensive line. You’ve got a redshirt freshman at center; you had to replace two veteran guys besides your center; and why would they be as good as they were last year, especially at being able to run the ball inside?
Parker: When you talk about the logical reasons, too, about why it shouldn't be surprising, not only do they have a redshirt freshman at center and a sophomore walk-on at left guard in Trent Hixson, former walk-on now. But Cam Jurgens didn't play for almost all of fall camp.
Steve: Mine follows that one, essentially. It's Adrian Martinez's slow start. It's really, really interesting. I mean, he was bad against South Alabama; there's no other way to put it, and he would tell you the same thing. He was better against Colorado. He was really good in the first half.
You look at it in the context of incredible expectations. So everything's a little skewed that way. But I thought that picture would be better, especially the opener. So you have the opener, and you have a second game where he was better, now what's the third game look like? Can he put it all together?
Parker: It's two games, so it's a small sample size still, but he's averaging 9.8 yards per attempt, which is 18th in the country. And it's a marked improvement from 7.5 from last year. But the turnovers are really the second part of the story there. I mean, if you average 9.8 yards per attempt and you don't turn the ball over, you're going to be as efficient a quarterback as there is outside of Norman (Oklahoma), basically.
Parker: I'm going to go to the other side of the ball and the other side of the coin. One of the things that surprised me the most through two games, I think, by and large, the linebacker group has been a big strength. I think there's some players that you would put in a group of guys that have really impressed so far — Maurice Washington is in that, Cam Taylor-Britt is in that conversation.
But I think Collin Miller tops my list of players who I've watched this year and gone, "Wow, that looks different than it did before." He's been really good. He's been fast, he's been physical, he's athletic.
Chris: You could make the argument he's been their best linebacker.
Parker: Yes, you can. He can run, he's big and strong and rangy. And Barrett Ruud said on Tuesday it's night and day different this year to last year.
Steve: So think about his career, what he's had to deal with: He came here as a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end.
Parker: When they switched to a 3-4 in 2017, he was a redshirt freshman, and he was playing outside linebacker. Then he stayed outside when Frost and his staff got here, and right at the start of camp they flipped him inside.
Steve: Hard transition. I think people understand, but playing outside linebacker versus playing inside linebacker, inside linebacker's another world.