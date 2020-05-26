Husker AD Moos categorical on supporting free one-time transfer across sports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since Bill Moos took over as Nebraska's athletic director more than two years ago, his thoughts on the latitude student-athletes have to transfer schools have shifted.

On Tuesday night during an appearance on "Sports Nightly," the veteran administrator was categorical: He believes student-athletes in all sports should be allowed to transfer once without penalty. But no more than once.

"I've come around to a one-time transfer being acceptable and I believe they should be able to compete right away in all sports," Moos said.

The athletic director listed coaching change, playing time or just not making the right decision in the first place among his justifications.

"I know people like to say, 'Well, you chose the school and not the coach,' and that's really great to say, but that's not always the case," he said. "Sometimes maybe a quarterback is recruited and sees that they're not going to get much playing time and maybe would be a better fit at a different place."