With Simone Biles in the house, NU's Liam Doherty-Herwitz vaults to near the top of the early NCAA charts

Simone Biles — yes, that Simon Biles — was at the Devaney Sports Center on Saturday night.

One of the most accomplished gymnasts in Olympic history, Biles came to Lincoln to watch fellow Texas native and NU senior Khalil Jackson and the Husker men's gymnastics team compete against Penn State.

And even one of the sport's greatest vaulters had to be impressed with Liam Doherty-Herwitz.

The Husker junior, competing for the first time in two years, stuck a clean landing on vault and scored a 14.700, which is the second-highest score in the country this season.

Did Biles' presence motivate Doherty-Herwitz to vault to a big score?

"Yeah, I had to," the Boston native said. "Plus my mom was here, so obviously I had to stick it. She came a long way out."

Doherty-Herwitz's performance highlighted a bounce-back meet for the No. 3 Huskers, who defeated the No. 9 Nittany Lions 408.650-400.850. The 408.650 is a season-high mark and it comes a week after NU lost at No. 5 Michigan, 409.100-400.350.

NU had four event champions — Doherty-Herwitz (vault), Sam Phillips (floor exercise), Charlie Giles (pommel horse) and Dylan LeClair (parallel bars).

Doherty-Herwitz transferred from California before last season, but he didn't compete because of a knee injury. Saturday marked his first home meet in Husker red, and he was happy to stick the landing and an event title.

Check that.

"I don't think happy is the right word," he said. "I am so ecstatic. I've been training a long time, I haven't been competing for a long time because of my knees, but I'm back finally, and it feels so good to be back here in Devaney."

Doherty-Herwitz, who also competed on still rings and parallel bars, gives the Huskers another strong vaulter on an event that they are deep on to begin with. Case in point, on Saturday Charlie Giles was second with a 14.550 and Taylor Christopulos, who was ranked the No. 1 vaulter in the nation much of last season, was third with a 14.500.

NU coach Chuck Chmelka said Doherty-Herwitz will fall out of bounds at times, which has kept him out of the lineup before.

"Even in the warm-up today, he went out of bounds, but by golly, in the meet, he was dead center right down the line and stuck it," Chmelka said. "That was so perfect.

"I'm so proud of that kid. He works so hard."

To complete the night, Doherty-Herwitz and the Huskers hung out with Biles after the meet, even walking to Nebraska's new training complex to take a group photo. The NU women's gymnastics team also asked for a picture with Biles.

"It was pretty special," said Chmelka, who learned Friday that Biles was coming. "She was super-cool, she had a blast.

"She's seen everything in the world. How many Olympics has she been to? It was fun. It was great having her."

The Huskers have two weeks off before they compete at No. 2 Oklahoma.

