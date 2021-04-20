With another strong showing at NCAAs, Husker gymnasts believe they are closing gap on the big two

After wrapping up two days of competition at the NCAA Championships, the Nebraska men's gymnastics team left Minneapolis at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Huskers were ready to wind down and catch some sleep as the bus began its trek to Lincoln in the middle of the night.

But even before Minneapolis and the NCAA meet came into focus in the rearview mirror, the Huskers began looking forward.

"They're already talking about summer stuff, and what are we? We're less than an hour down the road," NU coach Chuck Chmelka said after the Huskers finished in fourth place and added five All-Americans to the trophy case.

It was another step forward for Chmelka's program, which has steadied the ship after a long lull. The Huskers broke through in 2017 and reached the NCAA team finals for the first time since 1999. They finished sixth in 2017, fifth in 2018 and third in 2019.

After having 16 All-Americans between 2000-15, the Huskers have produced 22 over the past six seasons.