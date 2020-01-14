With a coaching staff at full strength, Husker women's gymnasts can turn attention to big goals

Nebraska added Robert Ladanyi from Florida during the offseason.

So has that allowed things to slow down for Brink?

"I don't know it's, quote unquote, slowed down, it's just allowed me the opportunity to focus on other things," Brink said. "Focusing on ability to have one-on-ones, giving (the gymnasts) more attention.

"It's given me to kind of have a little bit more of a complete forest picture perspective so that way when we sit down and talk about things, there's little things that I can tweak or put some input on, where last year I didn't even have the time to really focus on some of those things."

Knowing she had a program to run, Brink said she was able to use the summer to grow personally and to determine how she wanted to go about leading the Huskers. Brink sees a Husker team ready to grow, too.

The Huskers have 13 gymnasts on the roster, and eight are either sophomores or freshmen. The group is led by seniors Taylor Houchin, a returning All-American, and Sierra Hassel.

NU also returns sophomore Adnerys De Jesus, and the three freshmen — Clara Colombo, Kylie Piringer and Kathryn Thaler — are contributing already.