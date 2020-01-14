With a coaching staff at full strength, Husker women's gymnasts can turn attention to big goals

Heather Brink is excited about the turn Nebraska gymnastics is aiming to take in 2020, and for multiple reasons.
For starters, the women's program is set to join the men in moving into a new training facility in about a month. Brink also is confident the Huskers can improve on their No. 15 preseason ranking.
And now Brink's coaching staff is at full strength.
The pieces are falling into place.
"I'm thankful for everything that I faced last year (and) really looking forward to just establishing what that program looks like under my guidance and how that building is going to continue to rise," Brink said ahead of the Huskers' home-opening meet against Penn State, which starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center. "(I've) got big goals for the program."
Brink was named the Huskers' interim head coach after longtime coach Dan Kendig abruptly retired in the fall of 2018, and the Huskers elevated her to permanent head coach during the 2019 season. So technically, this is Brink's first full season as Nebraska's head coach. It's also her first season with a full staff. Because of the late offseason changes before last season, Brink had only one full-time assistant in Mike Heredia. Last year was his first season coaching collegiate gymnastics.
Nebraska added Robert Ladanyi from Florida during the offseason.
So has that allowed things to slow down for Brink?
"I don't know it's, quote unquote, slowed down, it's just allowed me the opportunity to focus on other things," Brink said. "Focusing on ability to have one-on-ones, giving (the gymnasts) more attention.
"It's given me to kind of have a little bit more of a complete forest picture perspective so that way when we sit down and talk about things, there's little things that I can tweak or put some input on, where last year I didn't even have the time to really focus on some of those things."
Knowing she had a program to run, Brink said she was able to use the summer to grow personally and to determine how she wanted to go about leading the Huskers. Brink sees a Husker team ready to grow, too.
The Huskers have 13 gymnasts on the roster, and eight are either sophomores or freshmen. The group is led by seniors Taylor Houchin, a returning All-American, and Sierra Hassel.
NU also returns sophomore Adnerys De Jesus, and the three freshmen — Clara Colombo, Kylie Piringer and Kathryn Thaler — are contributing already.
"One of the things that stands out on my team is just how this team gets along," Brink said. "I think they do genuinely care for each other, and that's not always a given on every team."
The Huskers are two meets into the season. They opened with a loss at No. 23 BYU (De Jesus did not compete in the meet) before responding with a win at Southern Utah. NU posted a 196.375 despite having to count a couple of low scores.
Brink liked how the team bounced back and said she saw a team come around and find their roles against Southern Utah. Thursday's meet, which will be televised by ESPN2, begins conference competition for the Huskers, who were picked to finished third in the preseason Big Ten poll.
Brink said the Huskers have a chance to do some big things this season.
"If these kids can keep on this trajectory and stay focused on their process, control the controllables, I think we could surprise some people," Brink said before correcting herself. "Not some, I think we could surprise a lot of people."
Briefly
* Brink said sophomore Sarah Hargrove will miss the entire season because of a shoulder injury. She competed in three events — floor, uneven bars and beam — last season.
* Hassel was named Big Ten event specialist of the week after the senior won at least a share of four event titles last week.
* Houchin is currently ranked No. 1 nationally on vault.
