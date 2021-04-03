'Who we are is how we finish:' Husker gymnasts shake off slow start to earn best placing at Big Ten Championships

"We did things that we’ve never done," Chmelka said of the early miscues, which included some falls on high bar and floor. "It was like, 'What’s going on?'"

Following floor exercise, their third event of the night, the Huskers entered the bye rotation while the other six teams competed on six events. It allowed the team to collect itself, and it's when the seniors made their voices heard.

"We got in a group huddle and said, 'Hey, the first half is behind us,'" said sophomore Sam Phillips, who finished tied for third place on high bar with a career-tying 13.800. "We know we had some mishaps and mistakes, but we know in our hearts that that's not us. And who we are is how we finish."

The Huskers, who entered the meet as the No. 2 seed, made a final push. They performed well on pommel horse (65.650) and had six solid scores on still rings (66.400) before moving to vault.

"Our pommel team killed it and they definitely got the energy up," Christopulos said. "If it wasn't for our pommel team, I don't think we would have finished the way we did."

Chmelka said the team went into rings knowing that it would make up ground on the other squads. And then vault provided the final boost.