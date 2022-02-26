'We have more to prove': Husker women push top-ranked Michigan gymnastics in close loss

Nebraska women's gymnastics continues to grow under fourth-year head Heather Brink as the Huskers are hitting their stride at the perfect time.

Nebraska ultimately fell to the nation's top-ranked team Michigan 196.475-196.225 Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center, but the Huskers had the Wolverines on edge through three rotations. Nebraska finished second to No. 14 Michigan State at the recent Big Five meet with a 196.750, including an upset over No. 6 Minnesota, building confidence heading into Saturday's matchup.

The Wolverines are No. 1 in the nation in vault and floor, while ranking second on bars and sixth on the balance beam, but it was Nebraska who took the vault event despite Michigan's Sierra Brooks recording the Wolverines' sixth perfect 10.000 score of the season and fourth in the event.

Brooks won three events for Michigan, taking the podium in vault, all-around (39.725) and floor (9.975).

“It wasn't our best,” Nebraska's Makayla Curtis said of the vault event. “Just us staying by one another and doing what we needed to do, it showed. Like I said, it not being our best, it just showed we have more to prove. And by having more to prove, just showing we beat the No. 1 team on vault I think is a pretty big honor.”

The Huskers took the vault event 48.600-48.375 over Michigan, then came up big on the uneven bars in the second rotation.

Clara Colombo matched a season-high 9.900, the same score she posted at the Big Five meet, and Kinsey Davis won the event with a 9.975 that included a perfect 10.000 from one of the judges.

That helped the Huskers, who set a season-high 49.300 in bars, to a 97.900-97.875 lead over the Wolverines.

“After vault, it was kind of a rough event, even though we got a good score,” Colombo said. “All we wanted to do was get back into that mentality of everybody doing their job. We've been working hard on bars of hitting six out of six (performances). The mentality was just like, do normal, I guess. In the gym it's easy to do good, because you don't have the pressure. The hardest part is doing the same as in practice. We've been working really hard and I think it's shown.”

The Huskers improved their National Qualifying Score by nearly two points Saturday with the 196.225 finish, and that has Brink excited for the rest of the season.

“I said to them at the end of the meet tonight, 'You guys were right there the whole meet,'" Brink said. “I thought they did a good job of fighting all the way through and they didn't give up after vault.”

Nebraska returns to the Devaney Center on March. 6 for the Masters Classic at 6:30 p.m.

