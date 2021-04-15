'We are the sleeper:' NU gymnasts believe they have the blueprint to make a surprise run at NCAAs

Oklahoma, Michigan and Stanford have combined to win the past seven national championships in men's gymnastics.
Season-best scores and average scores suggest that one of those three teams will stretch that streak to eight when the NCAA Championships take place Friday and Saturday in Minneapolis.
Naturally, the Sooners, Wolverines and Cardinal will have most of the attention, and that's just fine with the fourth-ranked Huskers.
NU coach Chuck Chmelka has been preaching to his team this week, embrace the "sleeper" role.
"I think that we are the sleeper that people don't really think will be up there," Husker junior Charlie Giles said. "I do think that our team has the capability to win NCAAs. When we all hit and do our routines as perfect as we've been practicing, we will be within the top three in the nation.
"We can contest with Oklahoma, we can contest with Michigan and with Stanford without any doubt in my mind."
So why do the Huskers believe they have the blueprint to shake things up this weekend? Depth.
Michigan has a pair of Olympic-caliber athletes in all-arounders Paul Juda and Cameron Bock who have helped the Wolverines dominate the Big Ten this year. Oklahoma has a star in Spencer Goodell.
Outside of freshman Taylor Christopulos (No. 1 nationally in vault) and Sam Phillips (No. 5 on high bar), the Huskers don't have anyone ranked within the top eight in the six events. But what NU does have is the ability to produce solid-to-strong scores from top to bottom.
"We have 15 guys that have carried our team," Chmelka said. "Everybody is almost split up into one, two, three or four events and they are vital to where we end up. It's not just one guy, it's not two, it's 15, hands down."
NU's depth shows in the national rankings. The Huskers are second on pommel horse, third on vault and high bar, and seventh on floor exercise and parallel bars.
In college gymnastics, teams have five competitors for each event and coaches will stack their lineups so their best vaulters are going last on vault, or their top high bar scorers go last on high bar. The leadoffs in each event typically produce lower scores.
But it's the first two or three spots in each event where Nebraska makes its hay and can separate itself from other teams, which happened at the Big Ten Championships.
"It's so important for our team to have the first guys hit because they'll set the tone for the score, and then as each guy goes, they should get a little higher," Chmelka said. "We need to build and inch our way to a high score."
That said, Chmelka points out, NU has gymnasts capable of the splashy scores, including senior Jake Bonnay on floor exercise, Giles on pommel horse and vault, junior Evan Kriley on pommel horse and, of course, Christopulos on vault.
Having depth on all six rotations has led to a great atmosphere in practice, Chmelka said. Nobody is assured a spot.
"I think if we didn't have the depth, and in practice that constant have to excel every day or you're going to lose your spot, we wouldn't have improved as much as we did," the coach said.
Added Giles, "Everyone is just kind of cheering each other on as we're fighting for spots, and everyone in those spots they deserve it because of how hard that they work and everything that goes into it. It's a very cool atmosphere to see in the gym."
Nebraska, which is coming off a second-place finish at Big Tens, will compete in the first (1 p.m.) of two qualifying sessions Friday at the University of Minnesota. The first session will include No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 8 Illinois, No. 9 Navy and No. 12 William & Mary.
The top three teams in each session will advance to Saturday's team championships. NU, after going 18 seasons without making finals until 2017, is looking to make the team finals for the fourth straight time.
"We feel like the guys have done everything they can do, they're in a good position, we're ready to go," Chmelka said.
