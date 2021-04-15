'We are the sleeper:' NU gymnasts believe they have the blueprint to make a surprise run at NCAAs

Outside of freshman Taylor Christopulos (No. 1 nationally in vault) and Sam Phillips (No. 5 on high bar), the Huskers don't have anyone ranked within the top eight in the six events. But what NU does have is the ability to produce solid-to-strong scores from top to bottom.

"We have 15 guys that have carried our team," Chmelka said. "Everybody is almost split up into one, two, three or four events and they are vital to where we end up. It's not just one guy, it's not two, it's 15, hands down."

NU's depth shows in the national rankings. The Huskers are second on pommel horse, third on vault and high bar, and seventh on floor exercise and parallel bars.

In college gymnastics, teams have five competitors for each event and coaches will stack their lineups so their best vaulters are going last on vault, or their top high bar scorers go last on high bar. The leadoffs in each event typically produce lower scores.

But it's the first two or three spots in each event where Nebraska makes its hay and can separate itself from other teams, which happened at the Big Ten Championships.