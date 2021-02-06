Virtual meets, postponements and three tests a week: How NU men's gymnastics navigates an abnormal season

"Wherever you go, you'll go in that night maybe and stretch out and just get the kinks out after the flight or bus ride," NU coach Chuck Chmelka said. "We're not allowed to get into the venue that you'll compete in until warmups.

"That's a big difference as far as not being able touch the apparatus, figuring out the lighting, just stuff like that. Stuff that makes your mind at ease a little more."

Because gymnastics is a noncontact sport, gymnasts do not follow the same rigorous testing protocols like football, basketball and volleyball. The Huskers test three times a week, including within 24 hours of departure for a road meet.

Meal protocols for road events are determined by local health departments. Nebraska will be allowed to eat at a restaurant in State College this weekend as long as the gymnasts and coaches spread out.

But, "when the (Husker) women went to Michigan State, they had to get their stuff take-out and go eat in their rooms," Chmelka said.

When the Michigan men planned their trip to Nebraska, Wolverines coach Kurt Golder called Chmelka to ask if the restaurants in Lincoln were open. In Michigan, people are used to seeing restaurants closed under stricter health guidelines.