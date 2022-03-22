Two Husker gymnasts qualify for NCAA women's regional meet

Two Nebraska gymnasts have qualified for an NCAA women's regional meet, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

Kinsey Davis and Clara Colombo will compete on March 31 in Seattle.

Davis, a sophomore, is making a return trip to the NCAA meet. This season, she qualified in vault, uneven bars and balance beam. Earlier this season, the first-team All-Big Ten selection earned a 9.975 on the uneven bars, which is the second-best mark in program history.

Colombo will take on the uneven bars. Colombo has been a source of consistency for the Huskers, posting a 9.900 three times this season. She also won the uneven bars at the Big Five meet.

