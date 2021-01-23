Training in living rooms and a COVID-19 outbreak on team never altered goals for NU men's gymnasts

The pandemic has made for some trying times in college sports, and men's gymnastics is not excluded.

But Sunday marks an exuberant day for the No. 4 Huskers, who finally open the 2021 season. They'll host Michigan at 12:30 p.m. at the Devaney Sports Center in front of zero fans.

"It definitely killed us to have to cut the (2020) season early and I know a lot of guys were upset about that," said Kehler, one of six seniors on the team. "Everyone is super-excited to be back in the gym, be back around each other, especially with this pandemic going on."

Michigan is ranked No. 3 and is the preseason Big Ten favorite. The Wolverines will present an immediate challenge.

But the Huskers have grown accustomed to challenges since last March when a promising 2020 season came to a halt. The new Francis Allen facility sat quietly, forcing the NU gymnasts to find new training avenues, and in some cases sending them to their hometowns if a local gym was open.

"It was frustrating and the kids were all over the country, well, world," NU coach Chuck Chmelka said. "Some were doing gymnastics, some were not. We were everywhere, but we didn't know where anybody was, we didn't know what anybody was doing. It was a helpless feeling without absolutely zero control over your program."