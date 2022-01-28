'There's electricity in the gym:' NU gymnasts back to full health ahead of another marquee meet

Imagine your favorite football team opening the season against Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. Or your basketball team starting off against Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas.

Nebraska is taking on the gymnastics equivalent of that to start the 2022 season.

The Husker men saw No. 1 Stanford and No. 2 Oklahoma at the Rocky Mountain Open nearly two weeks ago. Their next competition comes Saturday at preseason No. 3 and two-time defending Big Ten champion Michigan.

Three weeks and two meets into a new season, and the Huskers will learn quickly where they stand against those elite programs.

"It is exciting to go up against the top three teams right off the bat and just see how we handle it, see how we fare," NU coach Chuck Chmelka said. "Win, lose or draw, it will be a learning experience for us and we will come out a better team because of it than we were before it."

Of course, it's not how a team starts, but how it finishes a season. If the Huskers follow Chmelka's season formula, they'll be a much stronger team when they see Michigan at the Big Ten Championships, and the Wolverines, Sooners and Cardinal at the NCAA Championships (NU will also compete at Oklahoma on Feb. 19).

"You take the positives and you move on, and then you deal with the negatives and make adjustments and corrections, and then you build from there," Chmelka said. "Then it's just about building throughout the season."

The correction process began after the Huskers finished in third place, behind Oklahoma and Stanford, at the Rocky Mountain Open on Jan. 15. That said, Chmelka said he was happy with the outcome of that meet.

NU scored 402.050 points — which bumped it up to third in the national rankings — despite having a roster ravaged by illness. The Huskers had a COVID-19 outbreak that affected around 15 athletes, and not all of them were able to compete in the season opener. And many of those who did compete only did so with one or two practices under them after sitting out multiple days.

Healthwise, the Huskers are in a much better place heading into the Michigan meet. Now it's a matter of getting the guys in gymnastics shape, Chmelka said.

"I feel pretty good where we are, really," Chmelka said. "We were behind (and) I feel now we're probably where we should be, and we'll just see what happens this weekend.

"Our goal is to go in there and not worry about Michigan, not worry about the judging or the scoring, just worry about what we have control over and hit our routines to the best that we can do it."

The goal is for Nebraska to focus on Nebraska, but Chmelka said the Huskers are excited for an early shot at now No. 5 Michigan, which scored a 398.500 in winning the Windy City Invitational on Jan. 15.

Michigan won the Big Ten championship last April at Pinnacle Bank Arena, and the Huskers' regular-season match against Michigan last season was canceled because of health and safety protocols for the Wolverines. Mix in that the Huskers have some key competitors preparing for their first meet, and it's making for a lively week at the training complex.

"There's electricity in the gym, the guys are fired up," Chmelka said. "They know what Michigan has done, last year winning and then the year before. They're fired up and they want to beat them, there's no doubt about it.

"It's been a really energetic week, actually two weeks."

Saturday's meet will begin at noon and can be seen with a digital subscription to B1G+.

