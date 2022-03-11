Stretch run for Husker men's gymnastics team begins in Colorado

The No. 3 Nebraska men's gymnastics team begins the stretch run of its season with a triangular against Army and host Air Force on Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The meet is set for a 2 p.m. start.
The Huskers will compete at Ohio State on March 20 ahead of the Big Ten Championships (April 3) and the NCAA Championships (April 15-16).
NU is coming off its second-best meet of the season, a 408.050-406.150 home win against No. 5 Illinois on March 5.
Nebraska is showing a lot of consistency across all six events this year. The Huskers rank second nationally on floor exercise, pommel horse and high bar, third on vault and parallel bars, and fifth on still rings.
Individually, senior Jake Bonnay ranks third nationally on floor, Charlie Giles is fourth on pommel horse and junior Donte McKinney is fifth on high bar.
Army ranks 10th nationally and Air Force is 13th.
This will mark the Huskers' second trip of the season to Colorado Springs after opening the season in the Rocky Mountain Open.
Photos: The Nebraska men's gymnasts take on three other conference foes at Devaney
Nebraska's Dylan LeClair (center) finishes on the high bar during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Samuel Philips reacts after his high bar routine during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Noah Urwiler competes on the high bar during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Liam Doherty-Herwitz competes on the still rings during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Donte McKinney competes on the high bar during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Charlie Giles performs his floor exercise routine during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Liam Doherty-Herwitz falls after his vault during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Dylan LeClair competes on the high bar during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Yanni Chronopoulos competes on the still rings during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Khalil Jackson competes on the pommel horse during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Dylan Young (right) hugs Dillan King after his high bar routine during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Charlie Giles finishes his vault during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Yanni Chronopoulos competes on the pommel horse during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s assistant John Robinson enjoys the moment during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Travis Wong competes on the pommel horse during a four-team meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Moritz Mueller competes on the still rings Saturday during a quadrangular at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!