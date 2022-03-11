Stretch run for Husker men's gymnastics team begins in Colorado

The No. 3 Nebraska men's gymnastics team begins the stretch run of its season with a triangular against Army and host Air Force on Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The meet is set for a 2 p.m. start.

The Huskers will compete at Ohio State on March 20 ahead of the Big Ten Championships (April 3) and the NCAA Championships (April 15-16).

NU is coming off its second-best meet of the season, a 408.050-406.150 home win against No. 5 Illinois on March 5.

Nebraska is showing a lot of consistency across all six events this year. The Huskers rank second nationally on floor exercise, pommel horse and high bar, third on vault and parallel bars, and fifth on still rings.

Individually, senior Jake Bonnay ranks third nationally on floor, Charlie Giles is fourth on pommel horse and junior Donte McKinney is fifth on high bar.

Army ranks 10th nationally and Air Force is 13th.

This will mark the Huskers' second trip of the season to Colorado Springs after opening the season in the Rocky Mountain Open.

