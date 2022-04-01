Steady Huskers finish runner-up at Big Ten Championships for second straight year

Pommel horse and vault have carried the Nebraska men's gymnastics team this year.

Those two events were key in the Huskers notching a runner-up finish at the Big Ten Championships for a second consecutive season.

No. 4 NU scored a meet-best 67.900 on pommel horse and a 71.800 on vault and finished with 404.350 points after six rotations Friday night in University Park, Pennsylvania.

No. 3 Michigan repeated as Big Ten champion with an impressive 413.350.

Ohio State (402.700) was third, Illinois (396.950) was fourth and host Penn State (395.800) was fifth.

NU placed second despite not having senior Jake Bonnay, one of the Huskers' top performers on floor exercise.

The Wolverines were aided by four scores of 68 or better. Ohio State had four scores of 68 or better, too, but the Buckeyes struggled on pommel horse (63.000) and high bar (63.900).

Nebraska stayed steady throughout its six events, scoring no lower than a 64.850, which came on its weakest event (still rings).

Sophomore Taylor Christopulos led NU's vault squad with a 14.600, the third-highest score of the night. Sam Phillips (14.500) and Donte McKinney (14.450) were not far behind.

On pommel horse, Evan Kriley returned from injury to record a 14.250, the second-best score of the night. Charlie Giles was sixth at 13.700.

The Huskers advanced several gymnasts to Saturday's individual finals, which will begin at 6 p.m. on BTN.

Sam Phillips was second in qualifying on high bar.

