Slow start has Husker men's gymnastics finishing behind Michigan, Illinois

Season-low scores on still rings and parallel bars tripped up the No. 3 Nebraska men's gymnastics team Sunday in Champaign, Illinois.

The Huskers finished third at the Illinois triangular, finishing behind No. 2 Michigan, which scored an impressive 413.300, and No. 7 Illinois (405.550). Nebraska scored a season-low 401.600.

Nebraska (1-3 Big Ten) was strong on vault (a meet- and season-best 72.400) and floor exercise (70.050), and freshman Taylor Christopulos won his third individual vault title in as many meets with a 14.700.

Charlie Giles added a 14.650 to finish tied for second on vault, and Evan Hymanson was second on high bar with a career-best 13.950.

The Huskers opened the meet on pommel horse and scored a 66.30, and followed with a 62.700 on still rings. Nebraska had two marks under 12 and had to count one toward their five-score total.

NU sat at 129.000 through two rotations, well behind Michigan (139.050) and Illinois (136.400).

Michigan's high score was aided by Paul Juda, who won event titles in floor exercise (14.650), pommel horse (14.200), still rings (14.500) and parallel bars (14.100).

