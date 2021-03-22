 Skip to main content
Six Husker gymnasts qualify for NCAA regional meet
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 2.7

Nebraska head coach Heather Brink (left) cheers as Kynsee Roby (center) sticks her landing off of the balance beam during a dual against Rutgers on Feb. 7 at the Devaney Sports Center.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Six Nebraska gymnasts have qualified for an NCAA women's regional meet, the NCAA announced Monday.

Anika Dujakovich, Kynsee Roby, Kaitlyn Higgins, Kinsey Davis, Kathryn Thaler and Kylie Pringer will compete on April 2 in Athens, Georgia.

Dujakovich, who earned second-team All-Big Ten honors, will compete on vault, while Roby qualified in uneven bars and balance beam. Roby's national-qualifying score of 9.925 on beam ranks 21st in the country.

Higgins will compete on balance beam, Davis on uneven bars, Pringer on floor exercise and Thaler on beam.

