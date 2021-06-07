 Skip to main content
Seniors Bonnay, Peters will return to Husker gymnastics team for 2022 season
Seniors Bonnay, Peters will return to Husker gymnastics team for 2022 season

Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 2.13

Nebraska's Jake Bonnay competes on the floor exercise during a meet against Minnesota at the Devaney Sports Center on Feb. 13.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett give a quick run through what is going to be a busy weekend for the Huskers, both on the recruiting front in Lincoln and in the NCAA baseball tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Nebraska men's gymnastics team had one of the deepest teams in the country last season en route to a fourth-place finish at NCAAs.

It appears the Huskers will continue to rely on their depth.

Senior captains Jake Bonnay and Zach Peters each announced Monday that they plan to return for the 2022 season, taking advantage of the extra year granted by the NCAA because of COVID-19.

Bonnay, who has battled numerous injuries, has been one of the Huskers' top competitors for four years. The Burlington, Ontario, native was limited to floor exercise and high bar this past season, but can also score on vault and parallel bars.

He plans to attend graduate school at NU.

"Myself, along with the rest of my team still have a lot left to prove and I can't wait to see what's in store for us next season," Bonnay wrote on social media.

Peters, a native of Greenwood, Indiana, has been hampered by injuries and was limited to one meet this past season.

"Not being able to compete this past year and a half has been one of the hardest things I've had to overcome both mentally and physically," Peters wrote on social media. "It's all worth it knowing now that I get to compete and with such an amazing team by my side."

Briefly

Incoming Nebraska freshman Joey Pepe placed third in the all-around at the junior men's division (17-19) at the U.S. Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

Pepe's score of 153.050 was the highest of any incoming college freshman. The Peoria, Arizona, native finished in the top four of his six events.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

