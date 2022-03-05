'Senior night couldn't be a better time:' Giles, Bonnay land perfect finishes to their home careers

When Charlie Giles is running down the runway on vault, he likes to visualize how he wants to finish the routine.

He never imagined a finish quite like this.

The Nebraska senior, on senior night, performed a near-perfect vault in his final routine on the Devaney Sports Center floor to win an event title Saturday.

How good was it? Giles scored a 15.05. It's the fourth-highest vault score in the country, and it's the first 15 scored by a Husker since Anton Stephenson vaulted to a 15.05 in 2019.

"That's the first time I've ever scored 15, and especially being in a home meet on a senior night, I think that was the perfect place to do it," the Lake Zurich, Illinois, native said.

Giles helped the No. 3 Nebraska men's gymnastics team slip past No. 5 Illinois 408.050-406.150. Iowa (379.00) and Minnesota (358.500) competed in the meet, too, as club programs.

Giles wasn't the only Husker to have a senior salute worth holding on to.

Jake Bonnay, who wasn't even sure he'd compete on senior night, put a painful hip injury aside for one event — floor exercise. Despite taking a pass out of his routine, Bonnay scored a 14.05 to earn a share for first place.

"He's a gamer," NU coach Chuck Chmelka said. "It was totally his decision (to compete), I left it up to him. I wanted him to go, but we still got a lot left and we had a rough week."

Senior Evan Kriley, one of the top Huskers, dislocated his shoulder last week in practice, and junior Moritz Mueller and freshman Joey Pepe have been banged up.

Those injuries opened up several lineup spots for Saturday's meet. Chmelka said he was happy to see those stepping in have a strong meet. Junior Sam Phillips posted a career-best 14.10 to win high bar.

But Saturday belonged to the seven seniors, including Giles, a two-time All-American who won a bronze on vault at Big Tens last year.

After he stuck the landing on his Yurchenko 2½ somersault, Giles, knowing he had just executed the best vault of his career, saluted the judges and then the crowd. He was speechless as his teammates embraced him.

"I was waiting for the time where (it) all clicked," he said. "I start running, I feel this block on the table and I'm like, 'Oh, my God, this is the one.' I come around, I just don't move and I was like, 'Did that just happen?'"

It did happen.

"He does that in practice but he's never done it in a meet yet," Chmelka said. "When it's going to happen? When it's going to happen? Senior night couldn't be a better time.

"I'm so proud of him. He's really changed and it's been special to see."

In addition to Giles and Bonnay, the Huskers honored seniors Kriley, Dillan King, Khalil Jackson, Dylan LeClair and Noah Urwiler.

It's a group that has contributed greatly to NU's rise in men's gymnastics, including a third-place finish at NCAAs in 2019 and a fourth-place showing in 2021.

"You back up four, five, six years ago, where were we? We were just getting into the top six (at NCAAs)," Chmelka said. "Now, bringing home a trophy twice, it's all because of them. Those guys do the work day in, day out, they do the right stuff outside the gym. It's a lot of fun for me to have the opportunity to watch them."

