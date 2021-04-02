 Skip to main content
Senior Dujakovich finishes sixth on vault at Athens Regional
Senior Dujakovich finishes sixth on vault at Athens Regional

Nebraska senior Anika Dujakovich finished sixth on vault Friday at the NCAA women's gymnastics Athens Regional in Athens, Georgia.

Dujakovich's score of 9.85 was her fifth of the season that high or higher in the vault. She also wrapped up her season without a fall in the event.

Junior Kynsee Roby scored 9.85 on the balance beam and 9.80 on the uneven bars to finish eighth and 11th, respectively. Her beam score is her 11th this season of 9.85 or more. Freshman Kinsey Davis finish seventh on the bars at 9.875.

Junior Kaitlyn Higgins scored 9.775 on the beam. Sophomore Kylie Piringer scored 9.75 on the floor routine. Sophomore Kathryn Thaler scored 8.975 on the beam after a fall.

