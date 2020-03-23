'Senior Day' series: With NCAA goals halted, Houchin finds other ways to fulfill Husker career

+2 Steven M. Sipple: In remarkable crisis, conscientious leaders like Frost face unique challenges Wide-ranging impact of the coronavirus will have Scott Frost contemplating matters he never dreamed he'd have to address as a football coach.

Nothing beats sticking a landing on floor exercise, vault or beam, Houchin says. But it will be the people she'll remember most at NU, including her teammates.

"Every year I've tried to take something from the seniors that have been there, just to kind of put into how I'm going to lead the team," Houchin said. "I've grown a lot by doing that and remembering all these people that have changed my life for the better.

"I've had a lot of coaches at Nebraska and it's been challenging in its own ways, but it's also been cool to see different people and the way they lead a team by coaching us and just learning new things from all of them has been really cool."

Though Houchin's gymnastics career is complete, she's looking to take the sport's lessons into the real world.

She wants to take a try at Cirque du Soleil, an entertainment outlet that can put Houchin's acrobatic and trampoline skills to good use.

"I think it'd be a cool thing to do, and I'd get to go outside my comfort zone even more, because that's what gymnastics taught me most, is going outside my comfort zone and learning to be comfortable in those uncomfortable situations," Houchin said. "If I don't do it now, I don't think I ever will do it."