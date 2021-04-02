'Roller coaster of emotions' and injuries have only given NU's Bonnay a healthier outlook on gymnastics career

"He has grown so much from last year, and I think everything he went through with the ankle and the rehab and, 'Am I going to have to be done?' … All the roller coaster of emotions, he has really matured as a man, and it's been really great to have him in the gym this year, day in and day out," the coach said.

That maturity has shown through a tough year for Bonnay. He said his scores could be higher, but he's not letting that or the injuries drag down his season. He's learning to appreciate what comes with it.

"Just last year's injury that cut my season short kind of made me realize anything can be over in a split second like that," said Bonnay, who is eligible to compete next year, too, and hasn't ruled out a return. "So just taking everything in as much as I can, enjoying it while I still can, because I know that I'm not going to do gymnastics forever."

Nebraska, ranked No. 4, will be hosting Big Tens for the first time since 2014. All seven Big Ten teams are ranked in the top nine in the national polls.

Up to 5,000 fans will be allowed inside PBA on Saturday. Tickets must be purchased online at huskers.com/tickets.

