Pinnacle Bank Arena will allow up to 5,000 fans at Big Ten men's gymnastics championships

The last time fans were allowed to attend a Husker sporting event, the Nebraska baseball team was playing Northern Colorado on a Wednesday afternoon at Haymarket Park.

That was March 11, 2020, one day before the sports world came to a halt because of COVID-19.

For the first time in more than a year, spectators will be able to attend a Husker event when Nebraska hosts the Big Ten men's gymnastics championships on April 3 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Roughly 5,000 tickets will be available.

After the Big Ten Conference announced conference championship attendance policies would follow local health guidelines and restrictions, NU worked with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Pinnacle Bank Arena to determine a capacity cap at the 15,000-seat arena.

Pinnacle Bank Arena recently hosted the girls and boys state basketball tournaments and capped capacity at a little more than 6,000. The Class A boys state semifinals and championship game sessions sold out.