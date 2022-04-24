NU's Jacobs, LeClair earn top awards at Nebraska's Night at the Lied athletic banquet

Track and field athlete Andy Jacobs and gymnast Dylan LeClair were named the Nebraska female and male student-athletes of the year, respectively, during Sunday's Night at the Lied athletic banquet.

Softball player Billie Andrews was named the best female athlete and Ridge Lovett was named the best male athlete.

Jacobs is a two-time second-team Big Ten pole vaulter, her career-best marks being 13-8½ in indoor and 13-9¾ in outdoor. In the classroom, Jacobs is a four-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and a third-team Academic All-American. Jacobs received her undergraduate degrees in broadcasting, journalism and psychology in 2021.

LeClair became the fourth gymnast in five years to earn the men's top honor. The senior has been a key contributor for multiple NCAA Championships teams, and is a three-time Collegiate Gymnastics Association All-America scholar-athlete and a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection. He will graduate next month with a degree in nutrition and health sciences.

Just a sophomore, Andrews is having a great second season with the Huskers, blasting 18 home runs with 46 RBIs and 46 runs scored. She hits atop a lineup for a Husker team that is 34-11 and in position for an NCAA Tournament berth.

Lovett was honored after finishing runner-up at 149 pounds at the NCAA wrestling championships. He posted a 24-4 record and won 10 matches against ranked opponents. Lovett is the third Husker wrestler to win the award since 2015.

Several other Huskers were honored Sunday.

Lexi Rodriguez (volleyball) and Alex Talley (track and field) nabbed the top awards for newcomers of the year.

Five student-athletes received the Outstanding Scholar Award, which is presented to student-athletes in their final season of eligibility or who are graduating next month while carrying a 3.90 GPA or better — Natalie Cooke (soccer), Hannah Young (soccer), Ashley Zugay (soccer), Kirsten Baete (women’s golf) and Tom Westenberger (men’s golf).

The Husker women's cross country team and the men's tennis team earned the Herman Trophy GPA Award, which goes to the teams with the best team GPA.

