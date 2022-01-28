NU women gymnasts begin busy stretch at No. 17 Iowa

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team will begin a busy three-day stretch with a dual at No. 17 Iowa on Saturday. The meet will begin at 5 p.m.
NU will be competing for the first time since a 195.750-193.925 loss at home to BYU on Jan. 15. COVID-19 issues within the Illinois program led to the postponement of last weeks meet with the Illini.
After Iowa, the Huskers will turn around to host Illinois at 6:30 p.m. Monday in a rescheduled meet.
Iowa has tallied scores of 196.125 and 196.475 in its two outings. NU's season-best score was a 194.425 against Iowa State on Jan. 7.
