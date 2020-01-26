NU's talented sophomore class gives No. 3 Huskers a charge against Hawkeyes

A strong freshman class has been added to the mix, as well.

Of Nebraska’s 36 routines on Sunday, 21 were completed by either sophomores or freshmen.

NU got off to a strong start with team scores of 69.500 on floor exercise and 68.350 on pommel horse. Giles improve on his mark of 13.95 at the Rocky Mountain Open with a career-high 14.310 on pommel horse against the Hawkeyes.

A couple of mistakes on vault, coming on NU’s fourth rotation, didn’t stop the Huskers from charging to the finish.

The charge included Tyndall’s career-best score of 14.310 on parallel bars.

“I struggled a little bit on horse (earlier in the meet), but the team kept me up and pumped out a good routine on P-bars, so I was happy to finish off strong there,” Tyndall said.

NU, which entered Sunday ranked second nationally in parallel bars, scored a 69.500 against Iowa, besting it’s season-opening score of 66.950 at Rocky Mountain Open.

Momentum carried over into high bar where King and junior Griffin Kehler finished with stick landings to close the meet, energizing the team and crowd.