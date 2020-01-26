NU's talented sophomore class gives No. 3 Huskers a charge against Hawkeyes

Nebraska still has big goals for the present following last year's third-place finish at NCAAs.
The future of the Husker men’s gymnastics program is looking pretty darn bright, too.
Nebraska’s talent at the freshman and sophomore levels was on display in a 409.850-402.950 victory against No. 10 Iowa on Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center.
The No. 3 Huskers captured four event titles, and three of them were won by sophomores.
Charlie Giles won his second straight pommel horse crown, and Mitch Tyndall and Dillan King ended the meet with wins on parallel bars and high bar, respectively.
“It really is a huge confidence-booster because we are a really young team and we’re posting scores that we haven’t obtained in I don’t even know how many years,” said King, who recorded a career-high 13.850 on high bar.
Senior Jake Bonnay won floor exercise with a career-best 14.650.
The Huskers lost some key routines from last year, most notably those from four-time Big Ten champion and four-time All-American Anton Stephenson, who graduated. But the Huskers had a lot coming back, including a deep sophomore class led by two All-Americans in Giles and Khalil Jackson, as well as King, Tyndall and Evan Kriley.
A strong freshman class has been added to the mix, as well.
You have free articles remaining.
Of Nebraska’s 36 routines on Sunday, 21 were completed by either sophomores or freshmen.
NU got off to a strong start with team scores of 69.500 on floor exercise and 68.350 on pommel horse. Giles improve on his mark of 13.95 at the Rocky Mountain Open with a career-high 14.310 on pommel horse against the Hawkeyes.
A couple of mistakes on vault, coming on NU’s fourth rotation, didn’t stop the Huskers from charging to the finish.
The charge included Tyndall’s career-best score of 14.310 on parallel bars.
“I struggled a little bit on horse (earlier in the meet), but the team kept me up and pumped out a good routine on P-bars, so I was happy to finish off strong there,” Tyndall said.
NU, which entered Sunday ranked second nationally in parallel bars, scored a 69.500 against Iowa, besting it’s season-opening score of 66.950 at Rocky Mountain Open.
Momentum carried over into high bar where King and junior Griffin Kehler finished with stick landings to close the meet, energizing the team and crowd.
“The last meet I actually took some skills out (due to a bum shoulder), and this meet I was able to bring them back and add some more difficulties,” said King, one of the Huskers’ top high bar performers. “It felt really, really good to get out there, hit it clean.”
The Huskers had to count some falls and Bonnay, one of the Big Ten's top gymnasts, was limited to one event, but that didn’t stop the team from posting a 409.850, a strong score for any squad two meets into the season.
“It definitely gets the ball rolling,” Tyndall said. “We still made tons of mistakes, but nothing’s going to be perfect ever. But we learn from them and we just keep moving and keep doing our best in the gym and outside the gym.”
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble , 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.