NU's Houchin wins another vault title; No. 8 Gophers take Big Ten clash

Taylor Houchin won another event title on vault, but the No. 15 Nebraska women's gymnastics team was unable to capitalize in the other events at No. 8 Minnesota, losing 197.400-195.700 on Sunday.

The Huskers dropped to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten, while Minnesota improved to 7-1 and 4-1.

Houchin won vault for the fifth time this season, scoring a 9.95. Husker senior Sierra Hassel tied for second on floor exercise (9.875) and tied for third on balance beam (9.875).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Gophers were too strong on balance beam and floor, outscoring the Huskers 49.500-49.075 and 49.250-48.850, respectively, on both events.

Minnesota opened with a 49.150 on vault, while the Huskers scored a 48.725 on their opening event, the uneven bars.

The Huskers' best team score (49.075) came on their final event (beam). Hassel scored a 9.875 and Houchin and sophomore Kynsee Roby each posted 9.85 marks.

The Huskers will next compete at the Big Five meet on Friday in Toledo, Ohio.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0