Nebraska's Jake Bonnay was named the NCAA specialist of the week after his strong performance against Minnesota and Army on Saturday.

He's the first Husker to receive such an honor.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bonnay won two event titles in the Huskers' victory at the Devaney Sports Center. The senior scored a 14.55 on floor exercise and a career-best 14.25 on parallel bars.

The Burlington, Ontario, native and All-American also placed fourth on high bar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0