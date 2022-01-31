 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HUSKER WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

NU mounts late comeback against Illini, earns first Big Ten dual win of the season

Illinois vs. Nebraska, 1.31

Nebraska's Katie Kuenemann competes in the floor event during a meet against Illinois on Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.

 SAVANNAH HAMM, Journal Star

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team proved it's not over until it's over Monday.

Trailing through the first three rotations, Nebraska mounted a comeback in the final rotation at the Devaney Center to defeat Illinois 195.500-195.375.

The Huskers (2-2 overall, 1-1 Big Ten) posted a 48.925 on the floor in rotation four, while the Illini posted their worst rotation (beam, 48.400).

“It's actually not been one of our best (floor) as far as getting everything put together,” Nebraska head coach Heather Brink said. “I think it just goes to show, and hopefully this team understands it's not over until it's over. There is still one full rotation and anything can possibly happen.

“What I think this team has done a good job of this year is shown the heart and the fight. Not just giving up. This was important for them to come back and see it fully through.”

Nebraska returned home for its second dual meet in less than 48 hours after falling to Iowa 196.825-195.525 Saturday.

Usually, the Huskers have a full six to seven days between meets. Nebraska against Illinois was originally scheduled for Jan. 21, but the Illini had COVID-19 related issues within the program.

“It's definitely a lot,” Nebraska gymnast Kynsee Roby said. “It was a lot of gymnastics; a really quick turnaround going from Saturday to (Monday), but I think we all tried to get as much rest as we could and come in with a great mindset for today.”

Brink felt the same way.

“It's hard. It's hard to get them bounced back up,” Brink said. “It's an emotional roller coaster. It's high-high, and then you come down for a day and then you have to try and do it all over again. Plus it's just tough on their bodies.”

Roby was one of two Huskers to win individual titles, with Roby taking the balance beam with a 9.850 and Makayla Curtis taking the floor routine with a 9.850.

“Throughout the whole beam routine I just tried to get up there and do what I always do in the gym,” Roby said. “Take it one scale at a time and just really enjoy it up there. After the dismount, I thought to myself it was a pretty good routine. Things here and there could have been a little bit better, but I was happy with it.”

Nebraska returns to action at home Monday against Ohio State at 7 p.m.

