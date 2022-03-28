NU gymnast Hiser named Big Ten freshman of the year as Huskers go back-to-back

For the second straight season, the Big Ten's award for the top men's freshman gymnast is coming to Lincoln.

Husker newcomer Chris Hiser is the conference's freshman of the year, the league announced Monday.

Hiser has impressed this season in his two events: still rings and floor. He earned the weekly top freshman honor three times, including after posting a career-best 14.25 floor score against Army on March 12.

"What a great freshman year for Chris. He has worked so hard in what he has accomplished this season with his determination and work ethic and receiving recognition from the conference. I am so proud of him," Nebraska coach Chuck Chmelka said in a news release.

Michigan's Paul Juda was named Big Ten gymnast of the year.

Following Taylor Christopulos last season, the Huskers have back-to-back recipients of the top freshman award after not winning it since joining the Big Ten in 2012. Hiser, Christopulos and Anton Stephenson (2019) are the only NU men's gymnasts to win end-of-season conference awards in the Big Ten.

The Huskers will take aim at a Big Ten title this weekend at the Big Ten Championships, which begin Friday in College Park, Pennsylvania.

