New Francis Allen Training Complex is a 'game-changer' for Nebraska men's and women's gymnastics

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska gymnastics has a new state-of-the-art home, but it can't be used at the moment.

A virus pandemic has shut down training and practices for college athletes across the country.

The quietness of the Francis Allen Training Complex has only been interrupted a handful of times by Chuck Chmelka. Up until Friday, the Husker men's gymnastics coach had been moving around some mats, adjusting shelves. Office stuff.

"Just try to stay sane," he says.

Most of the Husker gymnasts are currently spread around the country, so Chmelka has been sending them emails, his excitement for the new facility seen in each sentence.

"I can't wait for the team to get in there and start practicing, and just see what they can do," Chmelka said. "It's going to be amazing, it really is. It's a game-changer for our team, no doubt about it."

It's also a game-changer for Husker athletics.

The Francis Allen facility, originally priced at $14 million, is one of a kind. Construction, which began in the fall of 2018, was completed this spring.