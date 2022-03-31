Nebraska's Kinsey Davis scores career-high mark on vault at NCAA regional meet

Nebraska women's gymnast Kinsey Davis vaulted to a career-high mark during the NCAA Seattle Regional on Thursday afternoon.

Davis, competing in three events as an individual, scored a 9.90 on vault, and followed with a 9.925 on uneven bars. She finished her program with a 9.20 on balance beam.

Davis needed to finish as the top individual in any of her events to advance to the NCAA Championships. Final results were not set until the completion of the night session.

Husker teammate Clara Colombo competed on the uneven bars during the second session, and matched a career high with a 9.900 to finish in a tie for fourth place.

Davis, a sophomore, was competing in her second consecutive regional meet. Her previous career high on vault was 9.875 at Denver on March 13.

